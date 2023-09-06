Andrew Kerr, aged 37, went missing on 1st September, last spotted around 10.35am in the Cumbernauld Road area of Stepps. Police stated Mr Kerr's family and friends are worried about his welfare. He is 5ft 9in, athletic, with short brown hair. He was last observed wearing a beige Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, grey shorts and trainers, a black skip hat, and carrying a large black camping rucksack. Police request anyone with information about Andrew's whereabouts or possible sightings to contact them or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Influencer Sasha Attwood has been showcasing her stunning summer holiday wardrobe from Europe. With the UK warming up, her outfits are ideal for inspiration. Born in Solihull, she is the long-term partner of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. Her social media is filled with love from her many fans. Among her numerous bright white ensembles are a daring night-out dress, a relaxed beachwear corset, a bodycon number against the Italian coastline, and a glamourous Nadine Merabi outfit. Also included are more casual looks, featuring items from Pretty Little Things and Lounge. Her styling demonstrates a fondness for monochrome.

Nineteen UK buildings will illuminate in blue next month, the official colour for leukodystrophy awareness, with Lanark Church participating following local resident Michael Watson's request. Watson, diagnosed with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD) in 2015, is wheelchair-bound due to nerve damage affecting his balance, vision, and walking. He aims to raise awareness for Alex TLC, the Leukodystrophy Charity, which offers support and regular updates on research to those affected by leukodystrophies. Watson praises his community's support, which has raised over £5,500 from two fundraisers for the charity's efforts.

Ali Campbell, former lead singer of British reggae band UB40, is now performing with UB40 Live Featuring Ali Campbell, after parting with UB40 in 2008 due to a dispute. Since then, Campbell has enjoyed a successful solo career and worked as a judge on New Zealand's Got Talent. Despite UB40's 45th anniversary performance in Birmingham on 27 August 2023, Campbell will not be involved. He has been married to Julie since 2006, they have two children together. Campbell confessed leaving the kids for tours is tough, but he's accustomed to it, often using Julie's office to write songs when at home.

The University of Strathclyde, with its centuries-long history, has produced numerous prominent graduates from diverse fields. This esteemed institution boasts an impressive alumni list that encompasses influential politicians, celebrated actors, and innovative entrepreneurs who have left a significant imprint on the world. This article explores the exceptional individuals who traversed the corridors of the University of Strathclyde en route to their extraordinary achievements.

Known for her role in the renowned television series 'Game of Thrones', actress Maisie Williams from Bristol enjoys international recognition. Her earnings from her eight-year role in the series have contributed significantly to her net worth of under £6.5 million. In addition to her acting career, Williams has worked with various brands, including Audi and Apple. She has also featured in several films and television projects, earning her critical acclaim and award nominations. Williams is now set to feature in 'The New Look', an AppleTV+ series focusing on post-war fashion icons Coco Chanel and Christian Dior.

Carol Vorderman defended This Morning host Alison Hammond, who broke down on live TV discussing Phillip Schofield's scandal. Viewers criticised Hammond's emotional reaction; notable critic Petronella Wyatt, Boris Johnson's alleged former partner, tweeted that people who sob on TV are unfit to interview prime ministers. Vorderman responded in support of Hammond, accusing Wyatt of attempting to belittle her and slamming her biased views. Hammond expressed her struggle in processing Schofield's admission of wrongdoing, despite her fondness for him.

When she's not interviewing high-profile guests, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, 48, stays stylish in affordable clothing. Fans have noted her wardrobe filled with items from high-street brands such as Debenhams, Live Unlimited, and ASOS, with many of her pre-loved clothes available for sale on reliked.com. ASOS's Curve collection is a staple in her wardrobe, due to its comfort, wearability and affordability. For her appearances on This Morning, she is styled by David O’Brien, the show's Head of Wardrobe & Presenters Style.