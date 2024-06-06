Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross plans to stand at General Election

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is planning to stand at the General Election, it is understood, after previously saying he would not seek to return to Westminster.

It comes after former Scotland Office minister David Duguid announced he has not been selected to stand for the Scottish Conservatives at the election.

Mr Duguid has suffered ill health recently and has spent several weeks in hospital but had said he was looking forward to being involved in the election campaign.

Mr Ross has called a snap press conference in Edinburgh for Thursday morning, where he is expected to announce his intentions.

The PA news agency understands he will seek the nomination for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

He has previously said he would not return to the green benches in order to focus on his role at Holyrood.

Mr Duguid, the former MP for Banff and Buchan, said on Wednesday he had been barred from standing by the party due to ill health.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Last week I informed you of my rehabilitation progress and how I was looking forward to campaigning (albeit without knocking on doors) for the upcoming election.

“I am pleased to say that my recovery programme is well on schedule thanks to the excellent NHS staff in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Spinal Injury Unit.

“Notwithstanding this, and despite my having been adopted by our local members, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party has informed me tonight that they have decided not to put me forward as their chosen candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

Mr Ross praised Mr Duguid and wished him well for the future.

He wrote on Wednesday evening: “David Duguid has been a great MP, Government minister and a true champion for his area.

“As the neighbouring MP I worked closely with him and he was an excellent member of the Scottish Affairs Committee.

“I wish him and his family all the very best for his continued recovery.”