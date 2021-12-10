10 December 2021

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tests negative for Covid-19

By The Newsroom
10 December 2021

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is no longer self-isolating after testing negative for Covid-19.

Mr Ross took a PCR test after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed worker was in Holyrood, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.

The Tory worker was at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday and tested positive for Covid that night (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Ross did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, and then took a PCR test as a precaution.

The Scottish Conservatives confirmed on Friday that Mr Ross had a negative test result.

The party said: “Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has tested negative for Covid following a PCR test.

“As a result, he is no longer self-isolating.”

