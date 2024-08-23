24 August 2024

Scottish Tory leadership candidates to take part in first hustings

By The Newsroom
24 August 2024

The three candidates in the Scottish Conservative leadership election are set to take part in their first hustings event.

MSPs Russell Findlay, Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser will face questions from Tory members during the event in Renfrew on Saturday.

There will be eight hustings around Scotland, with one taking place online, in the coming weeks.

Current leader Douglas Ross announced his intention to step down from the role during the General Election campaign.

Nominations for the leadership race have now closed and ballots will be sent to members on September 4, with the winner being announced on September 27.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news