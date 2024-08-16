Scottish Tory leadership hopefuls warn of ‘serious questions’ over Ross claims

Four Scottish Conservative leadership candidates have warned the party must answer “serious questions” amid reports Douglas Ross plotted to leave Holyrood for Westminster last year.

A joint statement from Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle, Liam Kerr and Jamie Greene expresses “deep concern” at the alleged conduct of the current party leader.

The Telegraph newspaper reports Mr Ross had asked the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey candidate Kathleen Robertson if he could replace her in July 2023 – a claim he has denied.

It is also alleged he said he would prefer leadership candidate Russell Findlay to replace him.

The letter from four of the six leadership candidates states: “As candidates for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, we are deeply concerned by the disturbing claims reported today about the conduct of Douglas Ross in relation to his seeking candidacy for a number of seats in the recent General Election.

“The reports also reference his plans and preferences for a replacement leader to take over the party upon his departure which are relevant to the transparency and fairness of the current leadership contest we are participating in.

“These allegations raise serious questions for the party which, in our opinion, require to be answered before current leadership election proceeds further.”

According to the Telegraph, Mr Ross met with Ms Robertson last year, with sources alleging he said his “heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood”.

It claims she refused the request despite being promised selection as a Holyrood candidate in 2026.

Mr Ross previously ruled out standing at Westminster to focus on his Holyrood priorities as leader and Highlands and Islands MSP.

But he U-turned during the 2024 election, announcing he would seek election in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, facing further criticism after former MP David Duguid said he was “deselected” the night before the announcement due to ill health.

Mr Ross then announced he would step aside as party leader.

He lost the seat to the SNP on July 4 and now faces calls from the nationalists to resign from Holyrood.

Mr Ross told the Telegraph he sought the meeting with Ms Robertson at the request of local members to check she was “still committed to standing for the seat”.

“These allegations raise serious questions for the party which, in our opinion, require to be answered before current leadership election proceeds further

He said: “She confirmed that she was and I then campaigned with her in the hope that she would win the new constituency.”

On the Telegraph claim that Mr Ross told Ms Robertson he wanted Mr Findlay to replace him as Holyrood leader, he told the newspaper: “Throughout the leadership election I have said absolutely nothing about the candidates or the contest, other than I will remain as leader until my successor is appointed. My decision to remain neutral throughout the contest will not change.”

The candidates’ letter to the management board also asks whether they believe Mr Ross’s actions were an “appropriate way” to treat a female candidate.

The Scottish Tories and Ms Robertson have been asked for comment.

SNP MP Graham Leadbitter, who went on to win the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat, said Mr Ross should quit as an MSP if he sees Holyrood “as second best”.

He said: “If Douglas Ross’s heart isn’t in Holyrood he should resign.

“His bid to retain a seat at Westminster included a specific promise he would resign as an MSP if he was successful – it’s clear he’s neither happy nor focused on the job at Holyrood.

“Nor should a job as an MSP ever be seen as second best or as simply a back-up. This sorry saga has, again, put the Tories’ contempt for Scotland’s Parliament under the spotlight.”

Mr Findlay and fellow leadership hopeful Meghan Gallacher are yet to comment on the allegations.

Nominations opened on Thursday and candidates are required to have the backing of 100 party members by noon on August 22.