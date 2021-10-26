Search and rescue operation under way off Essex coast
By The Newsroom
A search and rescue mission is taking place off the coast of Essex.
Border Force is urgently responding to the ongoing incident in the sea near the port town of Harwich the Home Office said.
The coastguard is thought to be co-ordinating the operation, with RNLI boats also said to be in attendance.
A Home Office spokesman said the department would provide further details after the initial response once the situation had been resolved.
Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service have also been contacted.
