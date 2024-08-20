Search for tech tycoon Mike Lynch resumes after superyacht sinks near Sicily

The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter has resumed after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

They are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

Four of the missing passengers are British and two are American.

The BBC reported that Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were among those missing.

Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to an 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

His co-defendant, Stephen Chamberlain, died after being hit by a car while out running in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police, Mr Chamberlain’s family said: “Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

“He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible.”

Gary Lincenberg, Mr Chamberlain’s lawyer, said in a statement: “He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

“Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family.”

The British-flagged Bayesian is resting on the seabed at a depth of 50 metres.

Divers loaded a rescue dinghy at the port of Porticello, near Palermo, as the search resumed on Tuesday morning.

Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said inspections of the wreck on Monday were “unsuccessful” due to furniture obstructing passages.

The ship was moored around half-a-mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at about 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Civil protection officials believe the yacht was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout.

Fifteen of the 22 passengers and crew onboard – including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares – were rescued after escaping onto a lifeboat.

One body, reportedly belonging to the ship’s chef, was recovered at the scene.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Bloomer appeared at trial as a defence witness for Mr Lynch, while media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

Mr Bloomer is also chairman of insurance provider Hiscox.

He was travelling with his wife, Judy, who is also missing.

Aki Hussain, group chief executive of Hiscox, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, in particular our chair, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, who are among the missing, and with their family as they await further news from this terrible situation.”

Ayla Ronald, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal. Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as a thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch’s recent court case.

“I have texted my daughter and she hasn’t given me any updates about missing personnel or saved personnel. She has only said that there are deaths and she and her partner are alive,” he said.

“Ayla is a lawyer who is part of the legal team that were invited to go sailing as a result of the success in the recent United States court case.”

Sicily’s civil protection agency told the BBC that 18-year-old Hannah Lynch was among those missing with her father, along with the yacht’s chef.

The yacht was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers.

The daily Il Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported that the vessel had mostly British passengers on board, but also people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

One of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Emsley, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

She said: “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.

“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”

Charlotte and Sofia were treated in hospital, as was Sofia’s father, James Emsley.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Monday: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said four of its inspectors were being deployed to Palermo.

A basic assessment of the scene would be made by the team, with no investigation launched at this stage, the PA news agency understands.