Keepers are patrolling a village as the search continues for a monkey that has escaped from a wildlife park.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is also in talks with a drone company as part of efforts to find the missing Japanese macaque.

The monkey found a way out of its enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.

There were reports residents in nearby Kincraig had spotted the monkey roaming in their garden while enjoying nuts and bird feed.

Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders, to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry

People in the area are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry, and have been advised not to approach the animal.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933 928377 or email [email protected] with information.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders, to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

The wildlife park houses a large group of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.

The Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey, is the most northerly living non-human primate, according to the RZSS.