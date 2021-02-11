Search teams find body in river after murder arrest

A police cordon near the Diglis footbridge in Worcester
A police cordon near the Diglis footbridge in Worcester (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:40pm, Thu 11 Feb 2021
The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Severn after a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Mercia Police said the closure of Worcester’s Diglis footbridge had been lifted after the discovery in the south of the city on Wednesday night.

Suspicious death in Worcester (PA Wire)

Cordons remain in place at Waterworks Road and Cheviot Close in the Barbourne and Tolladine areas of Worcester as part of the investigation into the woman’s death.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dean Jones said: “Unfortunately, we have located the body of a woman in her 20s in the River Severn during our searches last night.

“Her family has been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.”

The officer continued: “A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody.

“This is an isolated incident and I can confirm that we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.”

