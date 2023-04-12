Search under way for dog walker missing in North Wales

A major search is under way for a woman who went missing after walking her dog in North Wales, police have said.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, was last seen on Tuesday morning and is believed to have left for a walk with her dog at about 10.30am but failed to return home.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said officers were working with Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Search and Rescue to try to locate Ms Plungiene, who lives in the Prestatyn area.

A search across Eryri national park (Snowdonia) was coordinated after the alarm was raised shortly before 10pm on Tuesday and her car was found by officers in the Rowen area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

It is believed Ms Plungiene may have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “We are extremely concerned for Ausra’s safety and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“A number of resources were deployed throughout the night to try to find her.

“Her vehicle was located in a remote car park in Rowen shortly after midnight so we are working to establish which route she may have taken.

“Searches are continuing across the area this morning – involving a number of resources including air support, and due to the current inclement weather conditions, I would ask members of the public not to conduct their own searches, and allow our Mountain Rescue colleagues to continue their enquiries”.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of North Wales on Tuesday afternoon.

Anybody who may have seen Ausra or have any information is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the website, quoting reference number A052734.