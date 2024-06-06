Seats visited by party leaders on day 15: Key election data
With Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer attending events in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Sir Ed Davey was the only one of the main party leaders to carry out a campaign visit on Thursday.
He made an appearance in Chippenham in Wiltshire: a constituency the Liberal Democrats would take from the Conservatives on a swing in the share of the vote of 13.1 percentage points, ranking it at number 45 on the party’s target list.
The Lib Dems won Chippenham at the 2010 general election then lost it to the Tories in 2015, who went on to hold the seat at both the 2017 and 2019 elections.
Secretary of State for Science Michelle Donelan was Chippenham’s MP from 2015 to 2024, but has chosen to stand in the brand new seat of Melksham & Devizes at this election.
In doing so she has gone from defending a notional majority in Chippenham of 13,200, to defending one in Melksham & Devizes of 17,028.
Sir Ed has now visited 16 constituencies across the UK since the first full day of the campaign, most of which (14) are being defended at the election by the Conservatives.
Sir Keir has visited 17 seats, 12 of which are Tory defences.
Rishi Sunak has visited 24 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 21 of which are being defended by the Conservatives.
