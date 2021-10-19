error code: 1003
19 October 2021

Second man charged over discovery of badly burned body in park

By The Newsroom
19 October 2021

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose charred remains were found at the site of a fire in a city park.

The severely burned body of William Leiper, 31, was found in Househill Park in the Pollok area of Glasgow at 7.35am on August 4.

Police said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Leiper’s death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Jude McPhie, 40, appeared at the court in August charged with murder following the death.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

