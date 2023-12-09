09 December 2023

Second man charged with murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly

By The Newsroom
09 December 2023

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly.

The man, who is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, is the second person charged with murder in relation to the case.

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the Co Armagh town, in the early hours of December 3.

Two women appeared in court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, a vigil was held in remembrance of Mr Kelly on Edward Street where he was described as a “loving and caring” man, and his family and friends left flowers and balloons.

