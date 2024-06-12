12 June 2024

Second man denies felling Sycamore Gap tree

By The Newsroom
12 June 2024

A second defendant accused of felling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage has denied the offences.

Adam Carruthers, 31, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to deny causing £622,191 worth of damage to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

He also denied causing £1,144 worth of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Co-accused Daniel Graham, 38, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, did not attend the hearing as he was “unavoidably detained”, his barrister Christopher Knox said.

Graham had previously denied the same offences at a magistrates’ court hearing.

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of December 3 and granted Carruthers conditional bail in the meantime.

He set a case management hearing for August 27.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Co-op Bank apologises after payments appear to be taken twice from some accounts

financial news

Rishi Sunak to offer help to first-time buyers and tax cuts in Tory manifesto

news

William visits England squad to wish them luck ahead of Euro 2024

news