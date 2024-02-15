Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Highlands

A second person has died after a three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

Chris Haycock, 53, died on Wednesday after the crash on Monday at about 12.10pm on the A96 at Redhill near Inverness.

Mr Haycock, who was driving a Tesla, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Helen Booth, 51, a passenger in the Tesla, was also taken there and died a short time later.

The 23-year-old male passenger of the Tesla was taken to Raigmore and later discharged.

A 37-year-old man, who was driving a Citroen van, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The driver of the HGV involved, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Chris and Helen at this difficult time. We continue to support them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information that could assist our investigation, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone with relevant dash-cam footage who has not already passed this to officers is asked to please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1230 of Monday, February 12.