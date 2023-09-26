Second phase of e-scooter trial launched in London

The second phase of London's e-scooter trial, featuring operators Dott, Lime, and Voi, has been initiated by Transport for London (TfL). The trial is expected to incorporate innovative features such as pavement riding detection and audible vehicle alerts. Since its commencement in June 2021, the e-scooter trial has seen over three million journeys. New provisions for battery charging and vehicle safety have been implemented. Scooter use on public roads remains prohibited, barring those participating in trial rent schemes. The e-scooter scheme will continue till May 2024.

Concerns have been raised over the accessibility of the Elizabeth line after a wheelchair user was left stranded due to unavailability of staff at an east London station. The incident led to calls for a review into accessibility on the line. In response, Mayor Khan agreed to look into staffing levels and tactile paving at stations. Transport for London (TfL) apologised for the incident and pledged to ensure staff presence at stations from the first to the last train.

Londoners may face disruption to their travel this weekend due to service changes and closures on TfL's Underground, DLR, Overground, Elizabeth Line, and London Trams. There are also road and bus route modifications due to events and planned maintenance. TfL advises passengers to check their travel plans before setting off. Rail replacement bus services and alternative local bus routes are available for some disrupted areas. Amongst the planned works, the London Overground will experience numerous closures, the Elizabeth Line will not run early morning services, and several tram services will be affected. Various events in central London will also cause road closures.

The southbound route of the Blackwall Tunnel will be shut on weekends for works related to Sadiq Khan's Silvertown Tunnel project. The closures on 30th September-2nd October and 7th-9th October are to facilitate the alignment of the southbound carriageway over the new tunnel entrance. Additionally, the tunnel may close overnight from 2nd-6th October if the weekend work is insufficient. Northbound traffic is unaffected. Drivers of heavy goods vehicles and large vans are advised to avoid central London routes. Daytime ferry services will be increased during the closures and a further southbound tunnel closure is expected in late October or early November.

An East London council has chosen to remove most of its traffic calming measures, such as low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), despite support from residents. Lutfur Rahman, Tower Hamlets Council's mayor, decided to take away many of the restrictions around Old Bethnal Green Road and Brick Lane. Polls showed that 58.3% and 59% of residents approved of the LTNs in these areas respectively. Concerns were raised about access to certain streets, but other stakeholders, including Met Police and Transport for London, supported at least some closures. In response to the decision, a protest was held outside the town hall.

Londoners are advised to confirm their travel plans for the upcoming weekend as rail strikes are set to occur. ASLEF has scheduled a strike on 1 September and an overtime ban on 2 September affecting 16 train companies, while 20,000 RMT members will strike on 2 September. Minor delays are expected on TfL services although their staff are not participating in the strikes. Several closures on the London Underground, Overground and DLR are also planned over the weekend. Travel updates can be checked via the TfL app or website.

Scheduled to open in the early 2030s, Old Oak Common station, worth £2.5bn, is set to be the UK's largest and most interconnected new station. Located between North Acton and Willesden Junction stations, it will contain 14 platforms. With facilities to travel via HS2, it will also offer easy transfers onto the Elizabeth line. Daily passenger count is expected to reach 250,000. The project is also projected to bolster up to 65,000 jobs as well as 25,500 new homes. Newly released images depict the future appearance of this transport 'super-hub'.

Plans to introduce tolls to two east London tunnels, Blackwall and Silvertown, may not be legally binding for future mayors, raising fears that the £2.2 billion Silvertown Tunnel's impact could worsen. The tolls are considered crucial to manage traffic levels, but campaigners question if future mayors are obligated to keep them. Legal advice suggests the tolls aren't fixed and a mayor has the power to decide their fate. While there is no explicit legal obligation to maintain the tolls, Transport for London (TfL) and mayor, Sadiq Khan, stress that statutory commitments should prevent future amendments.

The Blackwall Tunnel in East London, a key part of the city's road network, is set to introduce a toll in the next few years. The decision comes in response to the upcoming Silvertown Tunnel, another River Thames crossing point that has been controversial due to potential impacts on air pollution. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) argue the Silvertown Tunnel will relieve congestion at Blackwall Tunnel. Opposition groups dispute this, warning it may increase vehicles in already polluted areas. The Silvertown Tunnel is due to open in 2025, with tolls also applied to the Blackwall Tunnel from this point.