Second World War veteran finally gets medals 80 years later

A Second World War veteran has finally received his medals – nearly 80 years after he saw action in Belgium and Germany.

George Lewis, who is now 98 and lives with his daughter Liz in Watchet, Somerset, served with the Royal Tank Regiment from 1944 to 1947.

But for some reason he never received his medals, with Mr Lewis theorising that they may have been sent to the wrong address.

When one of his neighbours, Valorie Norman, found out, she set about putting that right, contacting her brother, who had served in the same regiment as Mr Lewis.

Her brother passed on the story to the Regimental Association, which provided the medals.

Mr Lewis, who served in the Fifth Tank Regiment, was finally presented with the medals at an event on Saturday, surrounded by his children and other members of his family at the Royal British Legion Club in Watchet.

Deputy Lieutenant of Somerset, Brigadier Richard Toomey, presented Mr Lewis with the War Medal 1939-45 and the France and Germany Star.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Lewis said: “It’s unbelievable.

“I have just carried on through life and not really thought about it.

“It was only because I happened to mention it to my neighbour’s husband who told his wife.

“His wife has a brother who was in the Tank Regiment, he came to see me and the next thing I know I had the medals presented to me.

“It was a shock as much as anything. You imagine after all this time that they wouldn’t be able to find anything about you but they had a complete record.

“It seems like an awful lot of fuss to go to when what I did doesn’t seem like much, but it is nice to know that they respect what we did for people.”

Mr Lewis was signed up to serve in February 1944, one month after his 18th birthday, and was a commander of a tank, seeing action in Belgium, Holland and Germany.

Mr Lewis described how he and his mate would drive with a party of 10, to protect them while they dug a trench.

In the evening, they would return to collect the injured.

He did not speak of the horrors he saw while serving, instead reminiscing about the food his friend used to prepare, speaking fondly of a sweet dessert that came in a tin which reminded him of Christmas pudding.

His daughter, Liz Lewis, said: “I’m very happy, I often wondered what had happened to the medals.

“But dad doesn’t like talking about the war. I do know a few things, like seeing people being burnt to death because of flame throwers.

“He did see a lot – he did his bit, big time.

“I’m very pleased he is getting this recognition, he is really very honoured by all of this.”

She said her father went on to work as a transport manager at Heathrow after the war.

Valorie Norman, Mr Lewis’s neighbour, said it was her husband who first found out that he had not been given his medals and after he told her the story she knew she had to make sure he received them.

She said: “It should’ve happened a long time ago.

“To have all the family together is so special, he was so excited.”

Loretta Whetlor, chairman of the Watchet Royal British Legion, added: “I’m very happy as the chair of the RBL branch and mayor of Watchet to ensure George gets that reception that he so deserves.”