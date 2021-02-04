Selhurst Park becomes mass vaccination centre

Crystal Palace Football Club is to open its gates to the public once more as it becomes one of the latest NHS vaccination sites, officials have announced.

The club donated Selhurst Park, its home ground in south east London, to the NHS to be used as a vaccination centre.

The Glaziers Lounge in the Main Stand has been adapted to accommodate NHS staff, volunteers and local residents who have been invited to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

Colchester FC’s Jobserve Community Stadium is also to become a vaccination centre, the NHS in England said.

The clubs are among a number of new mass vaccination centres which came online on Thursday.

Basingstoke Fire Station has also become a vaccination centre – with firefighters helping out with the programme when they are not responding to emergency calls.

There are now 90 large vaccination centres, 192 sites run by High Street pharmacies, more than 1,000 GP-led vaccination services and 250 hospital “hubs” delivering jabs.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director said: “The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, is off to a strong start with more than nine million jabs delivered across England.

“I’ve seen first-hand what getting vaccinated means to those who are jabbed, their families and loved ones, and as more supply becomes available, we are able to expand the scale of this huge programme.

“These new sites will mean even more people live nearby to a large-scale vaccination centre or community pharmacy, which along with the incredible work of our local GPs, pharmacists and their healthcare teams, will allow us to rapidly vaccinate the most vulnerable in our society.”

Dr Agnelo Fernandes, lead GP for Croydon, said: “Our teams have put in a mammoth effort to get this vaccination centre up and running and we’re incredibly grateful for the facilities and time provided by Crystal Palace Football Club to ensure it is a success.”

The 39 new vaccination centres are:

Riverwalk School, BuryAlastair Farquhason Centre, ThurrockAngel Centre, TonbridgeAvanti Meadows School, StortfordBedford HeightsChelmsford RacecourseClacton Hospital, Clacton-on-seaCliff Pavillion, SouthendColchester FC, Jobserve Community Stadium, ColchesterConnaught Hall, AttleboroughCorn Exchange Theatre, Kings LynnHorsefair Supermarket, WisbechNorth Walsham Community Centre, North WalshamOak Tree Centre, HuntingdonPriory House, SheffordHexagon Place, Welwyn Garden CityCP House, EalingCrystal Palace FC, Selhurst Park, LondonDugdale Centre, EnfieldHarlequins, The Stoop, TwickenhamLewisham Hospital, LondonQueen Elizabeth Hospital, LondonSt Thomas Hospital, LondonElgar House, HerefordKingston Centre, StaffordLincs Showground, LincolnLudlow Racecourse, LudlowSt Peters Church, WorcesterThe Bowling Centre, ShrewsburyJacob’s Well, BradfordJohn Smith’s Stadium, HuddersfieldGlaxo Sports Centre, UlverstonWestmorland Shopping Centre, CumbriaBasingstoke Fire Station, BasingstokeHamble House, St James Hospital, SouthseaRiverside Leisure Park, Isle of WightWelcome Building, Devonshire Quarter, EastbourneWoodville Halls, GravesendRoyal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge