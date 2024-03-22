Sentencing of woman who killed care worker delayed

The sentencing of a woman who stabbed a care worker to death has been postponed as no “suitable” secure hospital has been found, a court has heard.

Kellyanne McNaughton, 33, admitted killing Michele Rutherford, 54, at supported accommodation last year.

McNaughton stabbed Ms Rutherford repeatedly during the attack at Craighall Court, Stirling, on March 7, 2023.

She was arrested on the same day.

Ms Rutherford was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but could not be saved.

McNaughton was originally charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

She pleaded guilty on January 8 and was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday but it was postponed.

Ian Duguid, representing McNaughton, said: “As your lordship is probably aware, the accused isn’t present. An issue arose about where she actually is this morning.

“As his lordship has probably followed, a request to a hospital in England was met with a negative response in terms of whether they consider her suitable for accommodation at the facility.”

A medium secure facility in Scotland is also being considered, the court heard.

Mr Duguid added: “I ask that this matter could be dealt with in her absence.”

Speaking following the conviction in January, Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Michele Rutherford lost her life in tragic circumstances while at work caring for others.

“We know her loss has had a lasting impact on a great many people and, of course, in particular her family.

“Nothing can change what happened but I hope that this conviction can provide some degree of closure.”

The case was adjourned until a date yet to be established.