Separated aristocrat begins fight over money in London after losing court battle

An aristocrat has begun a fight over money with his estranged wife in a London court after losing a Supreme Court battle.

Charles Villiers 57, said he and estranged wife Emma Villiers should fight over money in a Scottish court not an English court, but Supreme Court justices ruled against him.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London has now begun considering arguments over how much Mrs Villiers, 62, should get following a marriage breakdown.

Mr Justice Mostyn began overseeing a private, virtual hearing on Monday.

He said the hearing, which is expected to end later this week, could be reported.

But he said detail of arguments over finances and assets could not be revealed.

Mr and Mrs Villiers, who lived near Dumbarton and separated after 18 years of marriage, are divorcing in Scotland.

But they were at odds over whether arguments should be heard in an English or Scottish court.

Mr Villiers said because divorce proceedings were taking place in Scotland, any fight over money should also be staged in Scotland.

His estranged wife, who now lives in London, disagreed.

Supreme Court justices ruled against Mr Villiers in July, after analysing the dispute over jurisdiction at a Supreme Court hearing in London.

He had appealed to the Supreme Court after losing fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London.

Mr and Mrs Villiers are listed on peerage genealogy website www.thepeerage.com.

Lawyers representing Mr Villiers say he is a relative of the Duchess of Cornwall.