Serious collision closes M62 motorway in West Yorkshire

By The Newsroom
06 August 2023

The M62 is closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 following a “serious collision”, West Yorkshire Police said.

A statement said: “The closure is expected to be in place for some time and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

“Further updates will be issued in due course.”

Nationals Highways said the M62 is closed in both directions between Junction 25 for Brighouse and Junction 26  for the M606.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and to follow diversions.

