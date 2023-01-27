A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army will face court on Saturday (PA)
27 January 2023

Serving British Army member, 21, charged with terror offence

By The Newsroom
27 January 2023

A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daniel Abed Khalif, of Beaconside, Stafford, was charged on Friday over two incidents in August 2021 and January of this year.

He is accused of attempting to “elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, at Beaconside, Stafford, on August 2 2021.

He has also been charged with placing an article “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” at Beaconside, Stafford, on or before January 2 of this year.

Khalif is in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

world news

Call to scrap HS2 amid reports it may not run to central London

news

Jerusalem and West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

world news