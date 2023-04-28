28 April 2023

Seven children’s books explaining the royals

28 April 2023

Authors have been looking for ways to explain the responsibilities, roles and relationships of the royal family for decades, and be it stories of the late queen, or even the history of royals as far back as Henry VIII, there are plenty of books out there to teach your children about them.

Here are a few of the options.

1. Paddington At The Palace by Michael Bond

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £7.99)

2. The Boy Who Would Be King by Michael Morpurgo

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £12.99)

3. Billie Templar’s War by Ellie Irving

Explaining the royals’ involvement in war and the events that surround it, even a staged military tattoo, this is a sweet and heart-warming book for youngsters.

(Bodley Head, £6.50)

4. Fatal Throne co-authored by Candace Fleming

(RandomHouse, £10.99)

6. The King Who Banned The Dark by Emily Haworth-Booth

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £7.99)

7. Kings And Queens by Eleanor and Herbert Farjeon

(Puffin Poetry, £6.99)

