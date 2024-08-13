Seven in court after alleged break-in at Israeli defence firm’s UK site

Seven people have appeared in court after pro-Palestine protesters allegedly broke into an Israeli defence firm’s site carrying sledgehammers.

Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was reportedly attacked by members of Palestine Action in the early hours of August 6.

A vehicle was driven into the doors, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday.

It heard that two responding police officers and a security guard were injured.

The defendants were charged by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, which is leading the investigation.

Samuel Corner, 22, has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of actual bodily harm, and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon.

He is charged with grievous bodily harm for “unlawfully and maliciously” wounding police sergeant Kate Evans “with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of another”.

It is also alleged that he caused actual bodily harm to Angelo Volante and Pc Aaron Buxton.

The court heard Corner, who lives with his parents in Georgeham, Devon, has a linguistics and philosophy degree from the University of Oxford and wants to do a Masters.

Jordan Devlin, 30, Charlotte Head, 28, Leona Kamio, 28, Fatema Rajwani, 20, and Zoe Rogers, 20, have all been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer.

Hannah Davidson, 51, has been charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary also using a sledgehammer.

Head, Rajwani and Rogers appeared in court first and denied criminal damage and violent disorder.

They entered no pleas for aggravated burglary as it is an indictable-only offence and must be dealt with by a crown court.

The three defendants were remanded in custody and people in the public gallery could be heard crying as they were taken away.

Corner, Devlin, Kamio and Davidson entered no pleas and were also remanded into custody.

All seven will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 13.

A 45-year-old man from Warwickshire remains in custody on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after magistrates granted a warrant allowing detectives to further question him until Friday.

A 33-year-old man from Manchester also remains in custody on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 with magistrates granting detectives a warrant to question him until Saturday.

Superintendent Dan Forster, North East Area Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “At this stage, it appears those involved have travelled into the Avon and Somerset Police area from other parts of the country.

“We’re not aware of any wider risk to the local community in South Gloucestershire, or any other part of our force area, but we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak with a member of their neighbourhood policing team, either through 101 or through our website.”