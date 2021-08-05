Seven jailed for life over murder of law student in bungled drive-by shooting
Seven men have been jailed for life for the murder of a law student who was mistakenly gunned down in a botched drive-by shooting.
Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, arranged the execution of a rival businessman in broad daylight but the gunman he hired instead shot dead innocent passer-by Aya Hachem.
The 19-year-old who dreamed of becoming a solicitor had fled from violence in her native Lebanon as a child to settle with her family in Blackburn Lancashire.
Miss Hachem was shot in King Street on May 17 last year while on a trip to a nearby supermarket to buy food ready for when her family would break their Ramadan feast that evening.
She died in hospital after a bullet entered her left shoulder, passed through her body and embedded itself in a telegraph pole.
On Thursday, Suleman, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, was ordered to serve a minimum of 34 years before he can be considered for parole.
The gunman, Zamir Raja, 33, of Davyhulme Road, Stretford, was jailed for a minimum of 34 years and his driver, Anthony Ennis, 31, of Grasmere Court, Partington, must serve at least 33 years.
Fellow accomplices Ayaz Hussain, 36, of Calgary Avenue, Blackburn; Abubakr Satia, 32, of Oxford Close, Blackburn; his brother, Uthman Satia, 29, of St Hubert’s Road, Great Harwood, and Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Shakeshaft Street, Blackburn were handed minimum terms of 32 years, 28 years, 28 years, and 27 years, respectively.