31 August 2024

Seven killed, more than 30 hurt in Mississippi bus crash

By The Newsroom
31 August 2024

Seven people have been killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on a major road, officials said.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Another died at hospital.

The bus was travelling west when it left the road near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson.

