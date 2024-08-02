Seven people charged after violence and disorder on Southend seafront

Seven people have been charged following violence and disorder on Southend seafront.

Officers were called to reports of people with weapons on the seafront on Tuesday evening, Essex Police said.

Eight people were arrested and seven have now been charged, all aged from 14 to 18 and none of whom are from Southend.

The teenagers are charged with offences including attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause serious injury.

The eighth person arrested, a 16-year-old boy from Basildon, is currently in hospital.

A number of weapons including a firearm were seized, Essex Police said.

Those charged are:

– A 16-year-old boy from Canning Town who has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause serious injury, possession of a prohibited weapon in a public place, and violent disorder.

– A 14-year-old boy from Pitsea who has been charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

– A 16-year-old boy from Shadwell who has been charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

– Mekai Brown, 18, of Higham Road, Woodford, who has been charged with violent disorder and wounding with intent.

– Tyler Omo-Irogho, 18, of Clarendon Road, Watford, who has been charged with two counts of violent disorder, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and assaulting an emergency worker.

– Michael King, 18, of Crescent Road, South Woodford, who is charged with violent disorder and wounding with intent.

– A 17-year-old boy from Stratford who has been charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

All seven are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A further dispersal order and Section 60 authority will be put in place on Saturday until Sunday.

The Section 60 authority is an extension to stop and search powers, meaning officers do not require reasonable grounds to stop someone.

An additional power has also been authorised which means officers can require people to remove face coverings.

Earlier on Friday, police said they have received information about an “unauthorised event” planned for Saturday “similar” to one that led to the disorder.

Superintendent Leigh Norris said: “I want people to come to Southend and enjoy our wonderful city in the sunshine.

“If you’re coming to walk on the beach, stroll down the pier, dance in the fountains or have an ice cream in the sun, you are more than welcome.

“Southend is a really safe place to be and the incidents we saw on Tuesday are not common.

“However, we have information to suggest another event similar to that which led to the issues we saw is planned for Saturday and we are acting now to prevent disorder.

“My message is clear – if you’re planning to come to Southend to cause problems, don’t bother.

“We will have officers waiting to meet you at our railway stations and ensure you can’t come into our city.

“There will be a very visible police presence, as there has been this week, and we will be utilising tools like the knife arch and OpenGate weapon detection system.”