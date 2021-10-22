error code: 1003
Seven teenagers appear in court charged with murder over Jack Woodley death

By The Newsroom
Seven teenagers accused of murdering an 18-year-old have appeared before a Crown Court judge.

Jack Woodley was found badly injured near the Britannia Inn, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

On a fundraising page, his mother, Zoe McGill, said he was visiting a funfair with his girlfriend when he was attacked.

The teenager, originally from the Durham area and having recently moved to Sunderland, died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

Northumbria Police charged seven teenagers aged 14-17 with murder and they appeared before Newcastle Crown Court.

Three of them were on a link from a prison while the others brought to court.

A reporting restriction prevents the media from identifying them due to their age.

Judge Paul Sloan QC, the Recorder of Newcastle, adjourned the case until November 17 when a pre-trial review will be held.

