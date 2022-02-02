Sex addict men may have elevated levels of the love hormone – study

Men with sex addiction may have higher levels of the love hormone than men without the disorder, a new study suggests.

Researchers say the findings suggest targeting the hormone – called oxytocin – with drugs may provide a potential treatment for sex addiction in the future.

The condition, known as hypersexual disorder, involves excessive, persistent sexual behaviour related to different moods, with an element of impulsivity and loss of control.

Oxytocin plays an important role in sex addiction and may be a potential drug target for future pharmacological treatment

Oxytocin, the so-called pleasure hormone, plays a key role in sexual behaviour, and increased levels may lead to the addiction, according to a new study.

The research indicates cognitive behavioural therapy – a talking therapy that can help people manage their problems by changing how they think – may help reduce hypersexual behaviour and oxytocin levels.

Andreas Chatzittofis, of the University of Cyprus Medical School, and Umea University, Sweden, said: “We discovered that men with compulsive sexual behaviour disorder (CSBD) had higher oxytocin levels compared with healthy men.

“Cognitive behavioural therapy led to a reduction in both hypersexual behaviour and oxytocin levels”

He added: “Oxytocin plays an important role in sex addiction and may be a potential drug target for future pharmacological treatment.”

The researchers analysed the blood samples of 64 men with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men.

They found the hypersexual men had higher levels of oxytocin in their blood.

In the study, 30 men with hypersexual disorder went through cognitive behavioural therapy and saw a significant reduction in their oxytocin levels after treatment.

The findings are published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism