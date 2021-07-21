Sexual harassment crackdown key part of halting violence against women and girls

The Government has announced a crackdown on sexual harassment as part of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.

Measures include a public campaign “focused on creating behavioural change” which it hopes will challenge misogyny in society, as well as pledges to ensure police know how to effectively respond to allegations.

It also said it would not rule out creating new laws over street harassment, saying: “We are looking carefully at where there may be gaps in existing law and how a specific offence for public sexual harassment could address those.”

Street harassment on women (PA Wire)

The Government will look at whether street design features could help improve personal safety in public, while it will also pilot an online tool called StreetSafe, allowing members of the public to anonymously highlight locations where they feel particularly vulnerable.

In schools and colleges, updated guidance will help ensure staff are clear on how to deal with reports of sexual violence and harassment.

Further pledges include the Ministry of Justice commissioning a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline.

The strategy, published on Wednesday, followed a public consultation taking in evidence from 180,000 people – the vast majority during a two-week period following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, was kidnapped, raped and killed by off-duty Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in March as she walked home, and prompted a widespread outpouring of grief and demonstrations over concern for women’s safety.

Sarah Everard death (PA Media)

Launching the strategy, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The safety of women and girls across the country, wherever they are, is an absolute priority for me.

“It is unacceptable that women and girls are still subject to harassment, abuse, and violence, and I do not accept that violence against women and girls is inevitable.

“I am determined to give the police the powers they need to crack down on perpetrators and carry out their duties to protect the public whilst providing victims with the care and support they deserve.

Sarah Everard tributes (PA Wire)

“This strategy, shaped by the responses of those who bravely came forward and shared their stories and experiences, will deliver real and lasting change.”

The review is published against a backdrop of dismal conviction rates for rape, despite the number of reported incidents on the rise.

And the Everyone’s Invited website also highlighted allegations of a “rape culture” in education settings.

It came as a Government survey suggested that nearly three-quarters of the UK population have experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime.

Some 72% of the 12,141 respondents experienced at least once form of sexual harassment – 43% in the last year – according to research by the Government Equalities Office (GEO).