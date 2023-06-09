09 June 2023

Shadow minister suspended from Labour after complaint

By The Newsroom
09 June 2023

Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended by the party after a complaint about his conduct.

A formal complaint against the Enfield Southgate MP was made to Labour’s independent complaints process, the PA news agency understands, triggering a probe.

Mr Charalambous said he will “co-operate fully” with the review.

He has been administratively suspended by the party, a move that means he will have the whip removed in Westminster while the investigation is carried out.

Mr Charalambous tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

“It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part.

“It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Mr Charalambous has been contacted for comment.

It comes just over a week after the party suspended MP Geraint Davies following allegations of sexual harassment made by a number of women.

Two formal complaints were subsequently submitted to Labour, including one by a sitting Labour MP, according to the Politico news website.

