17 November 2023

Shadow Welsh secretary’s office daubed with red paint after Gaza vote

By The Newsroom
17 November 2023

Police are investigating an attack on a senior Labour MP’s constituency office after she abstained on the Gaza vote.

Jo Stevens’ office in Cardiff was sprayed with red paint and posters were put up accusing her of having “blood on her hands”.

The incident at the Cardiff Central MP’s office in Albany Road took place on Thursday evening.

A police spokeswoman said: “South Wales Police is investigating criminal damage to a property on Albany Road.

“A number of items have been seized for examination and enquiries are on-going.”

The shadow Welsh secretary supported a three-line whip by Labour to abstain on an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire and instead back party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s position of longer “humanitarian pauses”.

Sir Keir faced a major rebellion as 56 Labour MPs – including 10 shadow ministers and parliamentary aides – defied the whip and supported the SNP.

