Sheffield's weather for Friday, September 29th
This morning in Sheffield will be a rather cool 16°C with the sky cloudy but still some sun peeking through. The afternoon will bring a slightly higher mercury level of 17°C, where we can look forward to a completely sunny sky.
Tomorrow morning will see scattered showers and a cool atmosphere of 15°C, a bit of a dip compared to today's weather. As we move into the afternoon, the showers will continue, albeit lighter, with the mercury dropping slightly further to 13°C.
As we look ahead for the next few days, we can expect a trend of scattered showers with occasional sunny spells. The average maximum temperature will hover in a range from 13°C to 20°C, the latter being an outlier on a particularly sunny afternoon.
