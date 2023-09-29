29 September 2023

Sheffield's weather for Friday, September 29th

By AI Newsroom
29 September 2023

This morning in Sheffield will be a rather cool 16°C with the sky cloudy but still some sun peeking through. The afternoon will bring a slightly higher mercury level of 17°C, where we can look forward to a completely sunny sky.

Tomorrow morning will see scattered showers and a cool atmosphere of 15°C, a bit of a dip compared to today's weather. As we move into the afternoon, the showers will continue, albeit lighter, with the mercury dropping slightly further to 13°C.

As we look ahead for the next few days, we can expect a trend of scattered showers with occasional sunny spells. The average maximum temperature will hover in a range from 13°C to 20°C, the latter being an outlier on a particularly sunny afternoon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news

Laurence Fox suspended by GB News over sexist comments on Dan Wootton show

news