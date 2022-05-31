Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Witness casts doubt on claims of stamp on police officer

A man who watched Sheku Bayoh being detained has told a hearing he did not think it was possible the 31-year-old could have stomped on a constable as described to the inquiry by police officers.

Kevin Nelson, who lived opposite to where Mr Bayoh was detained by officers in Kirkcaldy’s Hayfield Road, watched from his living room window as the 31-year-old was arrested.

Mr Bayoh was pronounced dead in hospital after the incident on May 3 2015.

Pc Ashley Tomlinson has previously told the Edinburgh-based inquiry Mr Bayoh had punched Pc Nicole Short, after which she fell on the ground, before “stomping on her back”.

Angela Grahame QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, put to Mr Nelson the image of Pc Craig Walker showing how he claimed the stomp happened.

Pc Ashley Tomlinson (centre) had told the inquiry that Mr Bayoh had stomped on Pc Nicole Short (PA Wire)

“Is it possible when his arms were raised and you saw him with his arms raised that he was stamping on the female officer?” the QC asked him.

The 42-year-old said: “I don’t think it’s possible, no.” He added: “She was down and had moved away from him, as soon as she was going down that’s when he changed course.”

Ms Short, who no longer works at Police Scotland, has told the inquiry she was told Mr Bayoh had stamped on her head in the canteen following the incident.

On Tuesday, Mr Nelson described to the the inquiry, held before Lord Bracadale, the moment he saw officers arrive at the scene just metres from his front door.

He said he had seen Mr Bayou walking how anyone would walk on a morning with bad weather. He said he wasn’t walking at a “pretty brisk pace, arms moving, not a swagger or a mission”, he told the inquiry.

Mr Nelson said he saw the Pava spray being deployed by officers.

Seconds later he changed direction, he told the inquiry, and added he started “throwing punches”.

“It was just wild swinging. Both arms were going,” he said. “It didn’t look like, I’m not a boxing expert, but it didn’t look in any controlled way.”

He told Ms Grahame he saw Pc Short being hit, and her starting to fall down. He then stopped swinging, the court was told, and looked as if he was trying to get away.

“Then the policeman just grabbed him. Almost tackled him,” he said. Mr Nelson said he made his way from his window to his gate, which took between 12 and 15 seconds, and when he got out he saw a “mound of people on the pavement”.

He described it as a “collapsed scrum” on top of Mr Bayoh, and it looked like there were arms and legs everywhere.

The inquiry, being held at Capital House in Edinburgh, continues.