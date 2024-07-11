Shelley Duvall, star of The Shining and Nashville, dies aged 75
Shelley Duvall – the Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining – has died aged 75.
Duvall died on Thursday in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, her long-time partner Dan Gilroy announced.
The cause of death was complications from diabetes, said her friend, the publicist Gary Springer.
“My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night,” Mr Gilroy said in a statement.
“Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away beautiful Shelley.”
Duvall was attending junior college in Texas when Altman’s staff members, preparing to film Brewster McCloud, encountered her at a party in Houston in 1970.
She would go on to become Altman’s protege.
