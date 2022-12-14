Shetland to face fourth day without power amid more snow

Thousands of people in Shetland are facing a fourth day without power as engineers battle to restore supplies amid the threat of further snowfall and freezing temperatures.

An extra 125 engineers were drafted in to help reconnect more than 2,800 homes which were left without power when heavy snow fell on cables earlier this week.

Icy conditions are forecast to continue over the next 24 hours, with frequent rain, sleet, hail and snow showers.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and north-east England until 11.59pm on Thursday.

Shetland Island Council has urged anyone needing support to get in touch.

Council Leader Emma Macdonald said: “This is a tremendously difficult time for many people whose homes will be cold and food and other supplies may be running low.

“I’d urge anyone with urgent health or care needs to get in touch and our staff will respond to any request for help as best we can.

“Additional SSE staff are now in the isles in large numbers to restore power as quickly as possible but it will take time, given the scale of the damage to the power network in Shetland and the continued challenging weather conditions.”

Schools across the area will remain closed due to the freezing temperatures, limited road access and power issues. The only school that will remain open is Fair Isle Primary School.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Keith Brown is expected to visit Shetland on Thursday to meet those leading the efforts to respond to the extreme weather and restore power supplies.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning is in place for ice across much of Northern Ireland until 11am on Thursday and parts of eastern England until noon.

Milder and wetter weather is expected to sweep in over the weekend to create a temporary reprieve for much of the UK from the freezing conditions.