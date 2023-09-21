Shifting showers to sunshine: Bristol's weather for Thursday, September 21st
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol today, the morning will see scattered showers with a cool temperature of 16°C. The afternoon conditions will be rather similar with light rain showers and a consistent temperature of 16°C.
Tomorrow morning will be a contrast with sunny conditions and a steady temperature of 16°C. However, the afternoon will bring back scattered showers and a slight decrease in temperature to 15°C.
Looking ahead, the general outlook for the next few days varies. Expect a range of conditions from cloudy with sunny spells to periods of moderate rain. The maximum temperature hovering around 15-20°C.
