‘Shock and fear’ in Surrey village after girl’s body found

Locals have spoken of their ‘shock and fear’ after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a Surrey home.

Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at an address in the quiet village of Horsell near Woking.

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

Several local people said that they were in a state of shock after hearing the news.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Surrey Police said officers were called to the address at around 2.50am that morning following “concern” for the girl’s safety.

This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened

The investigation is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team.

The child’s loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

“We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

“We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230089209.