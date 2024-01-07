‘Shocking’ number of cancer operations being cancelled, say Lib Dems

Almost 4,000 cancer-related surgeries have been cancelled in the past year, the Liberal Democrats said.

According to the party’s figures, this is an 8% rise on the previous year with cancelled operations rising to 3,947 in 2022/23, up from 3,662 the previous year.

Of these, 304 were cancelled due to staff being unavailable or sick, 302 due to a lack of beds and 150 because of equipment issues.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the “shocking” statistics show “cancer patients across the country are being catastrophically let down”.

More than 13,000 cancer operations have been cancelled in the past four years, the research obtained through freedom of information requests suggests.

Sir Ed’s party is calling for a legal right for cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

He said: “These shocking figures show that cancer patients across the country are being catastrophically let down.

“Every cancelled operation can have a devastating impact on patients and their families. We know that when it comes to cancer care, delays can cost lives.

“Conservative ministers are totally failing to tackle the cancer care crisis. The NHS is being held back by ageing and faulty equipment, a lack of beds and not enough specialist staff.

“The Liberal Democrats have set out an ambitious plan to end unacceptable cancer delays and boost survival rates. We will hold this Conservative Government to account for every target it misses and every patient it fails.”

North Bristol cancelled 547 cancer operations in the past year, more than any other NHS trust in the country.

This was followed by Medway NHS Foundation Trust (347), University Hospital Southampton (258) and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust (254).

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.