13 November 2023

Shooting at Texas flea market kills a child and wounds four other people

By The Newsroom
13 November 2023

Two children and three other people have been shot at a Texas flea market and one child later died in hospital.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area, 17 miles south of Houston, at 5.34pm on Sunday, Pearland Police Department said.

The victims were taken to hospital.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference.

The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.

One suspect is still at large, police said. They did not give details on the second person.

