Shooting victim’s father joins campaign against gun and knife crime

The father of beautician Elle Edwards who was fatally shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve has said he is “not putting up with it any more” as he joined a campaign to end gun and knife crime.

In an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast, Tim Edwards said he was “absolutely” privileged to have been Elle’s father, adding: “She’ll live forever.”

The 26-year-old was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Mr Edwards has joined comedian John May on his walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise awareness of the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme – a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment.

The pair are due to arrive in Liverpool on Friday, where they are expected to be joined by the family of 12-year-old stabbing victim Ava White and boxer Tony Bellew.

Speaking ahead of his arrival in the city, Mr Edwards told BBC Breakfast: “We want the city and the region to come together and stand, and let people know we’re not putting up with it any more.”

Mr Edwards said speaking from a position of anger is “not a place that’s good for anyone”.

I'm doing this in Elle's name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up

He said: “If we make sure that those kids create positivity within their own environments, our job’s done and we can walk away.”

In a separate interview, Mr Edwards told ITV News the walk had been “like therapy”, adding: “If it helps save just one life, what more could you ask?”

He said: “I’m doing this in Elle’s name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up.

“This has been like therapy for me. We just get on, we talk, we support each other through our ups and downs, and we laugh, and then 15 miles have gone.

“We’ve got an opportunity to come together and raise awareness of the work of Weapons Down Gloves Up, and if it helps save just one life, what more could you ask?”

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

A man and a woman, both aged 23, have been released on bail after they were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Thomas Waring, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

Mr Edwards and Mr May are due to begin the Liverpool leg of the walk at The Britannia Inn on Riverside Drive at 4pm.