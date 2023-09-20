20 September 2023

Bristol's weather review for Wednesday, September 20th

By AI Newsroom
20 September 2023

Bristol will see moderate rain this morning with a temperature of 17°C and a strong wind speed of 25.3 mph. The afternoon scenario changes to scattered showers with the mercury level remaining the same and a wind speed dropping to 16.1 mph.

Tomorrow morning sees the possibility of scattered showers again with the mercury dropping slightly to 16°C and the wind easing further to 11.9 mph. The afternoon doesn't witness much change with continual chance of scattered showers, the temperature holding steady at 16°C and the wind quieting to 9.2 mph.

Looking at the general trend for the next few days, it seems the sky will continue to alternate between scattered showers and cloudy spells. The range of maximum temperature anticipated is between 14°C and 19°C. The wind speed seems to be fluctuating, with rates between 5.8 mph and 17 mph.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Newcastle fan reportedly stabbed three times in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

news

YouTube acts to stop Russell Brand making money on its platform

news

World's first sculpture celebrating women who wear hijab to be installed in Birmingham

news