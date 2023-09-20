Bristol's weather review for Wednesday, September 20th
Bristol will see moderate rain this morning with a temperature of 17°C and a strong wind speed of 25.3 mph. The afternoon scenario changes to scattered showers with the mercury level remaining the same and a wind speed dropping to 16.1 mph.
Tomorrow morning sees the possibility of scattered showers again with the mercury dropping slightly to 16°C and the wind easing further to 11.9 mph. The afternoon doesn't witness much change with continual chance of scattered showers, the temperature holding steady at 16°C and the wind quieting to 9.2 mph.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, it seems the sky will continue to alternate between scattered showers and cloudy spells. The range of maximum temperature anticipated is between 14°C and 19°C. The wind speed seems to be fluctuating, with rates between 5.8 mph and 17 mph.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox