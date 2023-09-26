26 September 2023

Showers dominate Glasgow's weather, Tuesday September 26

By AI Newsroom
26 September 2023

This morning in Glasgow, there will be light rain showers with a cool atmosphere of 15°C. The afternoon will continue the trend of light showers, maintaining a cool 15°C.

In comparison to today, tomorrow morning will see a decrease in temperature reaching a cool 11°C, accompanying light rain. Showers will persist into the afternoon with the temperature holding steady around 11°C.

Looking ahead, the next few days are expected to follow a similar pattern with conditions of scattered showers and cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will swing between a cool 11°C to a more comfortable 15°C. The consistency of these conditions should be expected throughout the following week.

