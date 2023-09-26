Showers dominate Glasgow's weather, Tuesday September 26
This morning in Glasgow, there will be light rain showers with a cool atmosphere of 15°C. The afternoon will continue the trend of light showers, maintaining a cool 15°C.
In comparison to today, tomorrow morning will see a decrease in temperature reaching a cool 11°C, accompanying light rain. Showers will persist into the afternoon with the temperature holding steady around 11°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days are expected to follow a similar pattern with conditions of scattered showers and cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will swing between a cool 11°C to a more comfortable 15°C. The consistency of these conditions should be expected throughout the following week.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox