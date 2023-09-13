Simon Pegg joins Jane Fonda and Camila Cabello in Greenpeace film on marine life

Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Camila Cabello have lent their voices to a Greenpeace animated short film which reflects the dangers facing marine life.

Hot Fuzz actor Pegg voices a whale who helps guide a flying fish and an eel, portrayed by US actress Fonda and singer Cabello, who are in search for clear water amid warm murky oceans and industrial fishing nets.

The short film opens with Pegg saying: “This is a story about survival. Against all the odds, a chance for life to thrive.”

The flying fish and eel encounter plastic, deep sea mining and dead fish on their journey before finally reaching the sanctuary of clean waters.

As the fish immerse themselves in the healthy sea life and coral, Pegg’s voiceover says: “Our oceans are under threat and time is running out.

“World leaders finally agreed a Global Ocean Treaty that can protect the oceans, our home.

“Now they must use this Treaty to create ocean sanctuaries where marine life can recover and thrive.”

Reflecting on his involvement in the project, Pegg said: “The oceans are important to everybody. They’re such a vast and integral part of the planet’s survival mechanism.

“It would be an act of utmost stupidity to let them go to ruin, and yet a lot of the time we seem to be allowing practices which do absolutely that.

“So it’s really important to get behind causes which look to conserve and protect our ocean and all the life that lives in it.”

The short film premiered on the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise in Long Beach, California, at an event hosted by US actress Rosanna Arquette on Wednesday.

UN members states including the UK in March agreed the Global Ocean Treaty, which aims to protect large areas of marine life by putting stricter regulations on deep sea mining and fishing.

Governments will have the chance to sign the new treaty at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20.

Fiona Nicholls of Greenpeace’s Protect The Oceans campaign said: “Ocean sanctuaries provide relief from the growing threats that sea creatures face from climate breakdown, pollution and overfishing.

“But as well as giving wildlife and ecosystems a fighting chance, they sustain the billions of people who still get nourishment and a livelihood from the ocean.

“Greenpeace is thrilled to have some of the world’s best-loved actors lend their voices to this critical issue that affects us all.”

The short film was produced by UK animation studio Rumpus Animations.