04 September 2024

Single ticket-holder scoops Wednesday’s £12.6m Lotto jackpot

By The Newsroom
04 September 2024

A single ticket-holder has won the £12.6 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto draw and players have been advised to check their tickets.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Amazing news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s whopping £12.6 million ‘must be won’ Lotto jackpot.

“What an incredible, life-changing moment for this lucky Lotto winner. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s winner.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over 690,000 grants having been made across the UK, this money supports everything from arts to the sport sectors – from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.”

Seven players each won £1 million, while Saturday’s guaranteed jackpot is £15 million, the National Lottery said.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to win £12,626,193, while seven players matched five and the bonus ball for £1 million each, and 93 people matched five of six for £1,750.

The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 06, 15, 25, 29, 41 and the bonus number was 17.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holder matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Seven players won £13,000 for matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 23, 25, 26, 30 and the Thunderball number was 07.

No ticket-holder won £500,000 for matching all five and the Thunderball, and one player won £5,000 for marching five numbers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

First Tory leader hopeful to be eliminated from contest as MPs cast their ballots

news

Final Grenfell Tower report to be published seven years after 72 people died in blaze at block of flats

news

Lightning damages Rome’s ancient Constantine Arch near The Colosseum during thunderstorm

world news