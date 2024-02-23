Single-use vapes to be banned in Scotland by April 2025

Single-use vapes could be banned in Scotland by April 1 next year, the Scottish Government has said.

Draft legislation has been published by ministers after Scotland joined England and Wales to ban the disposable e-cigarettes.

It follows recommendations from a UK-wide consultation which looked at how to create a smoke-free generation.

The draft legislation will be open for consultation until March 8, 2024 before being taken forward in Scotland using powers under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

If approved by Parliament, it will ban the sale and supply of single-use vapes.

The ban comes amid concern that a growing number of young people are now vaping.

More than 26 million disposable vapes are estimated to have been used and thrown away in Scotland in the past year.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the three UK nations had worked together to agree a date for bringing in the ban.

She said: “Legislating to ban the sale and supply of single-use vapes fulfils a Programme for Government commitment to reduce vaping among non-smokers and young people and take action to tackle the environmental impact.

“The public consultation demonstrated that there is strong support for tougher action on vaping.

“From causing fires in waste facilities to more than 26 million disposable vapes being consumed and thrown away in Scotland in the past year, single-use vapes are a threat to our environment as well as to our public health.

“These proposed changes to the law demonstrate our absolute commitment to further improve the wellbeing of communities and protecting our beautiful natural environment.”

The Scottish Government will also bring forward UK-wide plans to increase the age for purchasing tobacco, making it illegal for anyone born after January 1, 2009 to buy the product.

This will be brought forward through UK-wide legislation, with a legislative consent motion then needed in Scotland.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of anti-smoking charity ASH Scotland, said the plans were a “major step forward”.

“We welcome the details being announced about the Scottish Government’s banning of disposable recreational e-cigarettes, which are the product of choice for the majority of youngsters who vape,” she said.

“This is a major step forward towards halting the alarming huge upsurge of children and young people across Scotland vaping.”