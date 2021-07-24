Sinkhole opens up in Liverpool

A United Utilities worker inspects the sinkhole in Green Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
9:59am, Sat 24 Jul 2021
A ruptured water main is suspected to have caused a sinkhole in Liverpool.

Fire crews were called to the 4.5 metre (15ft) by six metre (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane, Old Swan, at about 10.30pm on Friday, with three fire engines in attendance.

The sinkhole was caused by a suspected ruptured water main (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The fire service said in a statement: “The incident has generated running water which is affecting the junction of Prescot Road 500 metres west and Green Lane 100 metres north.

“Road closures are in place and several properties in the area are being affected.

“The suspected cause is a ruptured water main but this is not yet confirmed.

A corden has been set up around the scene while investigations continue (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“Crews are working to restrict the flow of water and utilities companies are in attendance.”

The service added that road closures are in place and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

