Sinn Fein was not aware of McMonagle references until last week, says Murphy

Sinn Fein was not aware until last week that two press officers had provided a reference for a former colleague who later admitted sex offences, Conor Murphy has said.

Sean Mag Uidhir and Caolan McGinley resigned as party press officers on Saturday, days after it emerged that they had given references for former colleague, Michael McMonagle, for a job at a charity in 2022.

Last month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Minister for the Economy Mr Murphy defended his party’s actions after the charity, the British Heart Foundation, told the BBC it had not been alerted that McMonagle was being investigated by police when it employed him.

We wouldn't have given clearance for such a reference to be provided

Sinn Fein has said the references were provided without clearance from the party and described the press officers’ actions as “unacceptable and wrong”.

Mr Murphy, a Sinn Fein MLA, told the BBC that the party first became aware the references had been provided last Wednesday following a media query.

He said: “We became aware of it, we established the fact that this was provided without anyone’s knowledge, with no clearance sought nor given from the party.

“In fact, we wouldn’t have given clearance for such a reference to be provided.

“The party then initiated an investigation which may have involved disciplinary proceedings and the two individuals resigned on Saturday morning.”

Asked why the references did not mention that McMonagle was under police investigation, Mr Murphy added: “It wasn’t the party that did that, I am speaking on behalf of the party, I can’t speak on behalf of the two individuals.

“We did not know, we would not have provided the reference, we would not have cleared them to provide a reference and on the back of finding that out, only a matter of days ago, we moved to take action.”

Mr Murphy was also asked why Sinn Fein did not raise issues with the British Heart Foundation about McMonagle’s new employment, which involved attending an event at Stormont.

He said: “When we suspended him and he ended his engagement with us. That matter then, until the point that he was charged, is a matter for the police.

“We have no involvement, it is not our job to do the investigation.

“To do anything in relation to that could potentially be prejudicial.

“It is up to the police to gather sufficient evidence to decide him charge him.”

Neither Mr Mag Uidhir nor Mr McGinley has made any comment.

Mr Mag Uidhir was a senior figure in the party’s organisation in Northern Ireland and often appeared at media events with senior figures in the leadership.

McMonagle was first arrested in August 2021.

Sinn Fein has said as soon as it became aware of the arrest he was suspended from his job as a press officer at Stormont.

The following September he took up the position with the British Heart Foundation.

McMonagle pleaded guilty to 14 offences of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity at Londonderry Crown Court last month.

The offences dated between May 2020 and August 2021.

He is due to be sentenced in November.

The resignation of the two press officers emerged as Sinn Fein was holding its Ard Fheis in Athlone at the weekend.