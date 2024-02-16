Sir Chris Hoy ‘felt forced’ to reveal cancer diagnosis

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer after he said he felt “forced” to reveal the news.

The 47-year-old former track star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year and that he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding that it is “going really well” and he currently feels “fine”.

Sir Chris said he was forced to share the news in a statement shared on social media on Friday.

Writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.”

Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”, but he has not revealed what type of cancer he has.

He wrote: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.”

Sir Chris extended his “sincere gratitude” to medical professionals for their “amazing help and care”.

He added: “My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.”

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

He said: “While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.”

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting “stuck in” to the year ahead, adding: “I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”

Charity the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) paid tribute to Sir Chris on Friday evening after hearing of the news.

He has been an ambassador for the charity since 2009.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family.

“We know Chris’s commitment to the mental health cause remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working with him in the period ahead.”