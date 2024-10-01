Sir Keir Starmer condemns Iran’s attack on Israel ‘in the strongest terms’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon and “condemned Iran’s attack on Israel in the strongest terms”, a Downing Street spokesperson has said.

The attack on Israel “began during the leader’s conversation,” the spokesperson said. In the same call, Sir Keir also “underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon”.

Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Iran said it had launched the missile strike in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday evening: “The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, and they discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.

“The Prime Minister condemned Iran’s attack on Israel today in the strongest terms, which began during the leaders’ conversation, and expressed the UK’s steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians.

“During the call, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701. The Prime Minister also raised the situation in Gaza and the importance of a ceasefire and action to bring home the hostages.”

The Prime Minister also chaired a ministerial meeting in Downing Street today on the situation in the Middle East.

Sir Keir also spoke to King Abdullah of Jordan about the “urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza”.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that “the leaders began by underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. They both called for de-escalation to prevent the extreme humanitarian situation from worsening.

“The Prime Minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution.”

The attack comes after Israel began a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, carrying out what it described as “limited, localised” operations targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Earlier on Tuesday, Britons in Lebanon were warned that the UK cannot guarantee getting them out quickly if the “febrile and fragile” situation deteriorates.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged British nationals in Lebanon to leave via commercial flights or on a UK chartered plane due to depart on Wednesday, warning that the airport in Beirut could be closed if fighting continues.

Speaking to broadcasters at the Foreign Office, Mr Lammy said: “I have warned and cautioned now for months that we have seen, in previous crises between Israel and Lebanon, the airport close, and we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get people out in speedy fashion.

“And of course, this is now turning into a very, very concerning situation on the ground.”